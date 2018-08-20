Kitchener's Ben Flanagan becomes first Canadian to win Falmouth Road Race

Ben Flanagan sprinted through the final 50 metres of the 11 kilometre(seven-mile) Falmouth Road Race with his arms in the air and a huge grin on his face, for good reason.

The 23-year-old from Kitchener became the first Canadian winner of the event, which has run for the last 46 years. The race was run in Falmouth on Cape Cod, Mass. on Sun. Aug 19.

Flanagan topped Kenyan Stephen Sambu , who had won the race four consecutive years- he finished in fourth. Scott Fauble, an American, finished second. Flanagan ran a time of 32 minutes, 21 seconds, and become the first North American to win the race since 1988.

“Super, super excited, of course that’s the first thing that comes to mind,” he said via phone interview on Aug. 20. “It’s just been really about enjoying the moment, and sharing the moment, sort of just taking it all in. I’ve been getting a lot of support from people back home, people back in Ann Arbor, and just the running community in general has been really, really awesome. I’m feeling great, and it gets me super excited for the future, and I couldn’t be happier.”

After winning the 10,000 M at the NCAA Division 1 nationals as a Michigan Wolverine in June, Flanagan, built some confidence, and he says that played a part in his success at Falmouth.

“A ton, it made a huge difference,” he said. “The confidence is still building, NCAA was definitely a huge step for me in terms of building it.

“NCAA’s was a definitely stepping stone for me, in terms of recognizing what kind of potential was really there.”

Falmouth was only the second road race Flanagan has competed in since grade 9 at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener. He thought there would be a bit more of a learning curve with most of his experience being in track, and still says he has a lot to learn about racing on that surface.

However, on this day, he didn’t appear to have much to learn as he ran a strong final lap and found himself in the lead with one kilometre to go.

“That’s where it crosses your mind- you’re like, hey, you’ve got an opportunity to do something special, you’ve got go for it.”