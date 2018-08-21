Air Canada-led consortium to buy Aeroplan

TORONTO — A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc.

The group, which includes TD Bank, CIBC and Visa Canada Corp., has agreed to pay $450 million in cash and assume approximately $1.9 billion of Aeroplan miles liability.

The price is an improvement from an initial offer of $250 million in cash and the assumption of the reward point liability in July that was rejected by Aimia.

The deal, which is supported by Aimia's board and Mittleman Brothers, Aimia's largest shareholder, is subject to shareholder approval and other closing conditions.