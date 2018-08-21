Tuesday is going to be a wet one for Guelph and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement shortly after 4 a.m. for the Royal City, along with southern Wellington County, Erin and Waterloo Region, advising heavy rainfall and thunderstorms would be coming through until the evening.

“The rain is expected to be periodic in nature with significant breaks from time to time,” the weather statement reads.

“However, as the air mass will be very moist, torrential downpours giving significant rainfall amounts in relatively short periods of time are likely.”