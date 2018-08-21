Rogers Hometown Hockey to kick off NHL season in Kitchener

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Oktoberfest, a big time hockey party is coming to Kitchener.
Rogers Hometown Hockey announced Kitchener as the first date on it’s 25-community tour, kicking off its 5th season as the NHL season gets underway.
Hosted by Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean and Tara Slone, Hometown Hockey will feature the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Chicago Blackhawks on Sun. Oct 7. There will be an outdoor viewing party for the original six battle.
Kitchener was originally announced as the opening city on the tour during the Stanley Cup Final in June. The 100th episode of the series will take place where it all started, in London, on October 20-21.
The game caps off a weekend festivities in Kitchener coinciding with the milestone Oktoberfest occasion.
The celebration will include hockey-themed activities, live entertainment, and NHL alumni on Sat. Oct 6 and Sunday.
“With our 100th episode on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the incredible moments we’ve shared together on the Rogers Hometown Hockey journey,” said MacLean via press release.
More to come..
