Ontario freezes some drivers fees

TORONTO — Ontario has frozen a number of fees for drivers' licences and tests ahead of scheduled increases set to come into effect Sept. 1.

The move announced by the Progressive Conservatives on Tuesday halts the price increases planned by the previous Liberal government.

A five-year drivers licence renewal was scheduled to increase to $97 but will instead remain $90.

All A, B, C, D, E, and F road tests fees will remain $96.75 instead of increasing to $100.25.