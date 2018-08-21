Case of truck driver charged in Broncos crash adjourned

MELFORT, Sask. — The case of a Calgary truck driver charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until October.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who is 29, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

Sidhu did not appear in court in Melfort, Sask., and his lawyer was connected by phone.

Sidhu was released on $1,000 bail in July under conditions he not drive and surrender his passport.