New trial ordered in polygamy child bride case

The trial judge didn't express a conclusion as to the girl's whereabouts when Oler allegedly made the arrangements, but he did note the fact that she was "ordinarily resident" in Canada does not prove she was in Canada at the time.

Saunders wrote that there was circumstantial evidence that might have shed light on the girl's location, but the trial judge didn't explore it.

For that reason, she concluded that the Appeal Court could not simply substitute a guilty verdict for Oler's acquittal and instead must order a new trial.

Oler did not have a lawyer at either the trial or the appeal hearing, so the court appointed an impartial adviser to assist the court and provide balance.

The 54-year-old was excommunicated from the church around 2012 and now lives in Alberta.

He was convicted of polygamy in a separate case and sentenced in June to three months' house arrest, plus community service and probation, for having five wives.

Also on Tuesday, the court denied an appeal from Gail Blackmore, also known as Emily, who was convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl across the border to marry a member of the sect.

Her husband Brandon Blackmore was also convicted of the crime.

Gail's lawyer argued her husband likely didn't tell her the reason for the rushed trip to the U.S. with the teenage girl, as wives are expected to obey husbands without question in the church.

The lawyer argued the judge determined Gail helped her husband move the girl based on an incorrect interpretation of circumstantial evidence.

But the Appeal Court dismissed the appeal, saying the judge's conclusion was reasonable.

"The trip was hurried, that is, taken on short notice, and it was not insignificant in distance travelled or duration. These features invite the reasonable inference of an explanatory conversation between (husband and wife)," wrote Saunders.

She added that it's not an answer to the charge for Gail to say "anything I did, I did because I was obedient."

The identities of the two girls, who are now adults, are protected by a publication ban.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press