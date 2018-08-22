Cannabis will remain illegal to import or export across Canadian border, Canada Border Services Agency says

Thinking of taking your stash of marijuana with you on vacation after Oct. 17? Think again.

According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) even after cannabis is legalized on Oct. 17, it will still be illegal to import or export cannabis across Canadian borders, and they will continue to employ detector dogs at the airport to ensure that.

Detector Dog Services employ dogs that help CBSA by detecting prohibited and regulated drugs, guns, money, food, plant and animal products.

Senior spokesperson at Canada Border Services Agency, Barre Campbell says unless an individual has a valid permit — issued through Health Canada — he or she will be subject to arrest and prosecution. However, in the case of medical or scientific purposes, the exemption can be made.

“In rare or exceptional circumstances, Health Canada may authorize and issue an exemption for an individual to import or export cannabis for medical or scientific purposes,” said Health Canada spokesperson, Andre Gagnon, in an email statement.

Specifically, an exemption letter issued under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act is needed by a traveller to take cannabis across the border.

Each exemption request, he says, is assessed on a case-by-case basis.

When travelling into Canada individuals will need to declare that cannabis in their possession. If individuals are travelling within Canada, they are responsible for learning the rules and regulations of each province before travelling.

According to Health Canada, the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation allows Canadians access to cannabis for medical purposes.

The framework allows individuals to either purchase directly from a Health Canada license producer, register with Health Canada to produce a limited amount of cannabis for their own medical purposes or designate someone to grow it for them.