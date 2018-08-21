NewsAlert: Manafort guilty of eight charges

News 04:44 PM The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for U.S. President Donald Trump, has been found guilty of eight charges in his financial fraud trial.

A mistrail has been declared for the other 10 charges against him.

More to come.

By The Associated Press

