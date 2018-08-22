Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty on 8 charges

The outcome, though not the across-the-board guilty verdicts prosecutors sought, almost certainly guarantees years of prison for Manafort. It also appears to vindicate the ability of special counsel Robert Mueller's team to secure convictions from a jury of average citizens despite months of partisan attacks, including from Trump, on the investigation's integrity.

The verdict raised immediate questions of whether the president would seek to pardon Manafort, the lone American charged by Mueller to opt for trial instead of co-operating. The president has not revealed his thinking but spoke sympathetically throughout the trial of his onetime aide, at one point suggesting he had been treated worse than gangster Al Capone.

The president on Tuesday called the outcome a "disgrace" and said the case "has nothing to do with Russia collusion."

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE MUELLER PROBE?

The trial did not resolve the central question behind Mueller's investigation — whether Trump associates co-ordinated with Russia to influence the election. Still, there were occasional references to Manafort's work on the campaign, including emails showing him lobbying Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on behalf of a banker who approved $16 million in loans because he wanted a job in the Trump administration.

Manafort urged Kushner to consider the banker, Stephen Calk, for secretary of the Army. Though Kushner responded to Manafort's email by saying, "On it!" Calk ultimately did not get an administration post.

For the most part, jurors heard detailed and sometimes tedious testimony about Manafort's finances and what prosecutors allege was a yearslong tax-evasion and fraud scheme.

Manafort decided not to put on any witnesses or testify himself. His attorneys said he made the decision because he didn't believe the government had met its burden of proof.

His defence team attempted to make the case about the credibility of longtime Manafort protege Rick Gates, attacking the government's star witness as a liar, embezzler and instigator of any crimes while trying to convince jurors that Manafort didn't wilfully violate the law.

Gates spent three days on the stand, telling jurors how he committed crimes alongside Manafort for years. He admitted to doctoring documents, falsifying information and creating fake loans to lower his former boss' tax bill, and also acknowledged stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars without Manafort's knowledge by filing fake expense reports.

WHAT WAS THE EVIDENCE?

Beyond the testimony, prosecutors used emails and other documents to try to prove that Manafort concealed from the IRS, in offshore accounts, millions of dollars in Ukrainian political consulting feeds. Overall, they said, he avoided paying more than $16 million in taxes.

Central to the government's case were depictions of an opulent lifestyle, including a $15,000 ostrich jacket, luxury suits and elaborate real estate that prosecutors say was funded through offshore wire transfers from shell companies in Cyprus and elsewhere.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III repeatedly grew impatient with prosecutors as they sought to demonstrate Manafort's garish tendencies. The clashes between the judge and the prosecutor became a sideshow of sorts during the weekslong trial, with the judge at one point appearing to acknowledge that he had erroneously scolded them.

After the trial, Ellis complimented lawyers on both sides for "zealous and effective representation." He also remarked on his surprise at the level of attention the case has received and the criticism he received for his management of the trial.

"We all take brickbats in life," Ellis said.

ANOTHER TRIAL LOOMING?

The trial in Alexandria, Virginia, is the first of two for Manafort. He faces a trial later this year in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, making false statements and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian interests. He is also accused of witness tampering in that case.

____

Associated Press writers Stephen Braun and Jeff Horwitz contributed to this report.

By Matthew Barakat, Chad Day And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press