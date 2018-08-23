Hospital union report says K-W Hospitals projected to lose beds, staff, under Ford's plans

A report released by Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU) on Aug. 21 focuses on the lack of hospital beds as well as the loss of hospital staff under Doug Ford’s regime.
“I would say that (Waterloo) is significantly underfunded when it comes to Ontario,” said president of the OCHU/CUPE, Michael Hurley. “Ontario is already at the bottom of the heap compared to other provinces. Waterloo is at a big disadvantage.
“Waterloo is about $1,200 under the Canadian average per hospital stay, so they’ve already got significant resource problems in the region, and we make the point that there’s going to be a significant amount of population growth.”
Hurley added that there will be greater population growth the higher the age bracket, resulting in increasing medical care required for baby boomers and the elderly.
OCHU, which is a division of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), crunched some numbers to analyze Ford’s proposals, including the efficiency program and $7 billion tax plan and balanced budget commitment.
The Waterloo region hospitals, which are already underfunded according to the report, will lag behind even further in terms of staff and beds as well. The report shows that Kitchener hospitals will see a loss between 33 and 60 beds as well as between 156-342 jobs.
“The conundrum facing the Ford government is they made two distinct promises that contradict each other in the election,” said Hurley.
“There’s more than enough evidence in Ontario that hospital restructuring and privatization has wasted billions over the last decade.”
He emphasized the fact that they would end "hallway medicine” doesn’t line up with the other proposed changes. According to the report, 3,712 hospital beds and 16,418 hospital jobs could be in lost on Ontario to meet the Conservatives’ balanced budget.
“We can end hallway medicine by making investments to meet the needs of an aging and growing population. These additional investments are not permanent, but they are needed for the life of the baby boom generation. Kitchener’s hospitals, already dealing with overcapacity and years of underfunding, will not be able to maintain the quality of patient care in the face of demographic pressures without investments,” said Hurley.
In terms of recommendations, the OCHU offered some, including funding hospitals at actual cost; opening acute, complex continuing care; and long-term care beds.
“We don’t have enough beds, we have too few beds to population, so we’re calling for the addition of 8,400 beds. We’re calling for additional funding for long-term care for community mental health care and addictions,” Hurley added.
In terms of the actual survey, Hurley says the OCHU tried not be “sensationalist” when calculating the effects of Ford’s fiscal commitment, taking the lower end of the estimated amount at $13 billion.
“We’re just telling you what you think will happen, and based upon our understanding of how the system is funded and the kind of pressures the government is under on the fiscal side and what it might do.”
Hurley added that the projections will come to fruition when the Conservative Party’s mandate on spending and revenue comes into play. He added this will likely not be later than 2020.
“Economists predict huge cuts in year three of the PC mandate,” he said.
Also included in the report are numbers that indicate Ontario spends less than the Canadian average on an average hospital stay, and at $5,360 per stay, has a lower number than any other province. The report also states that Kitchener-Waterloo, in particular, spends $600 or $700 lower than the Ontario average hospital stay.
OCHU obtained those numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, which are highlighted in the graphs.
Hurley explained that the lower cost per stay indicates that the hospital is receiving less funding per case and has fewer resources to apply to the case, and is under resourced compared other jurisdictions in Canada.
The data provided in the report also indicates that readmission rates in Ontario are creeping up as well as at Grand River Hospital, which Hurley says is partially as a result of people being let out too soon and having to be readmitted.
