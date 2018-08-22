Explosion rocks Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Police and the Kitchener firefighters are at Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener this morning after reports of an explosion and fire involving more than one home.
Police are asking people to avoid the area near Highland Road West and Westheights Drive.
No further details have been provided.
Here's a video from the scene.
More to come..
