Woman killed in house explosion on Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener

Police and firefighters are telling residents to stay in their houses because air quality is poor in the area. The neighbourhood is full of smoke and many of the emergency workers on scene are wearing face masks.

Police say gas, water and power will be shut off in the neighbourhood.

Initial reports indicated there were 10 people in the home that exploded and three were taken to hospital.

Scott Darlow, who has lived on Blackwell Drive with his family for 16 years, was sitting in his living room with his brother watching TV when they felt a "huge blast."

"All I saw was debris in the air," said Darlow, who looked out his patio door into the backyard.

His house backs onto Sprucedale where the explosion occurred. A neighbour's home had all the windows blown out.

"Our whole house shook," he said. "The drawers opened."

Darlow ran outside and with other neighbours helped an unconscious man who was in a backyard. They helped him get over a fence and away from "flames that were getting bigger."

"This is horrible," said Darlow, who was visibly shaken by the chaos in the neighbourhood.

"We are quite stricken by this. The worst part is that someone is hurt," he said. "I feel horrible for them."

lbooth@therecord.com

Twitter: @BoothRecord

lmonteiro@therecord.com

Twitter: @MonteiroRecord

