Woman killed in house explosion on Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener

KITCHENER — A woman was killed in a house explosion in a Kitchener neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
A man was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries after the explosion on Sprucedale Crescent.
The explosion appeared to level a house and damage two other homes, and ignited fires at multiple homes just after 8 a.m in the area of Highland Road West and Westheights Drive.
Part of a large roof and eavestrough were strewn on a driveway on Sprucedale.
Ellen Hergott, who lives nearby on High Acres Crescent, said she heard a "large explosion" and ran into her backyard.
"I thought a tree had fallen in my backyard. I heard glass shattering," she said.
But when she didn't see anything in her backyard, she ran to the front of her home and saw smoke billowing from a home nearby.
Hergott said a man had been pulled from the house and she sat with him and spoke with him until the ambulance arrived.
"He was alert and breathing," said Hergott, a registered nurse. "He was probably in shock."
Hergott said the man was pulled out of the home by others in the neighbourhood before emergency personnel arrived.
Police and firefighters are telling residents to stay in their houses because air quality is poor in the area. The neighbourhood is full of smoke and many of the emergency workers on scene are wearing face masks.
Police say gas, water and power will be shut off in the neighbourhood.
Initial reports indicated there were 10 people in the home that exploded and three were taken to hospital.
Scott Darlow, who has lived on Blackwell Drive with his family for 16 years, was sitting in his living room with his brother watching TV when they felt a "huge blast."
"All I saw was debris in the air," said Darlow, who looked out his patio door into the backyard.
His house backs onto Sprucedale where the explosion occurred. A neighbour's home had all the windows blown out.
"Our whole house shook," he said. "The drawers opened."
Darlow ran outside and with other neighbours helped an unconscious man who was in a backyard. They helped him get over a fence and away from "flames that were getting bigger."
"This is horrible," said Darlow, who was visibly shaken by the chaos in the neighbourhood.
"We are quite stricken by this. The worst part is that someone is hurt," he said. "I feel horrible for them."
Here's a video from the scene.
More to come.
lbooth@therecord.com
Twitter: @BoothRecord
lmonteiro@therecord.com
Twitter: @MonteiroRecord
Twitter: @BoothRecord
Twitter: @MonteiroRecord
