Cattle producers tighten belts as feed prices rise

"As a result, we are anticipating some producers may have no choice but to liquidate animals from their herds," Marit said in an emailed statement. "Cattle producers in these dry areas have approached the ministry requesting support to help them tackle these challenging conditions."

Saskatchewan has reached out to Ottawa requesting the federal government activate its livestock tax deferral now to help producers in affected areas. The deferral allows farmers who sell part of their breeding herd due to drought or flooding to defer a portion of sale proceeds to the following year.

On his property near Gull Lake, Rick Toney of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association said some producers are deciding whether to move cows north to the few pockets which did get rain or take the hit of bringing expensive feed into their areas. That cost is just too much for some.

"What are the economics here? There's a lot of people that are looking to sell off 40 per cent, 60 per cent or their entire herd. Cattle are coming to market," he said.

Toney said current conditions have many producers worried.

"Everyone is going to have to tighten their belt. There's going to be less money for servicing debt, less money for everything.

"What are we going to have next spring for grazing? We are going to need our fingers crossed and hopefully this drought turns around."

Producers in Manitoba have already started contacting the province about low feed stocks, said Brian Lemon, general manager with the Manitoba Beef Producers. However, they haven't asked for assistance yet.

Lemon said prices for any available feed are becoming too high for cattle producers, who can't pass the cost along. And at some point there just won't be any feed available.

"The producers are fairly resilient. We will do what's right for our animals. We will do what's right for our families," he said.

"At the end of the day, it's not the first time it's been a dry season and it probably won't be the last one. It's unfortunate."

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press