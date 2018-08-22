Explosion, fire rocks Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a house fire in the West Heights area of Kitchener.

The Kitchener Fire Department, Waterloo Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Paramedic Services and other agencies are currently on Sprucedale Cres. in Kitchener as they tackle the remaining flames.

Early reports indicate there may have been an explosion and two houses were involved in the blaze.

The cause of the fire and an estimate of damage are not known at this time.