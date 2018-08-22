Woman dead, man airlifted to hospital after house explosion in Kitchener

One woman is dead and a man has been airlifted to hospital after a house explosion in the West Heights area of Kitchener Wednesday morning.

Emergency personnel are on scene after the explosion on Sprucedale Crescent rocked the neighbourhood in this morning. The initial 911 call was said to be made at 8:10 a.m.

Three homes were seriously affected by the explosion with minor damage to others. Residents of nearby homes have been evacuated and were not back in their homes as of 11 a.m.

The Kitchener Fire Department, Waterloo Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Paramedic Services and other agencies are currently on Sprucedale Cres. in Kitchener as they tackle the remaining flames.

Kitchener Fire Department chief Jon Rehill says firefighters are "currently actively fighting fires in three homes," as of 11 a.m.

"The principle house is completely levelled, and there's significant damage to the two houses on either side," Rehill said.

All available resources have been called to the scene with backups being set up to deal with other issues across the city.

WRPS Deputy Chief Kevin Chalk it was "premature to call it more than a death investigation" and that it's hard to investigate the scene currently as fire crews are trying to put out the fires.

Both sides of Blackwell Drive in Kitchener were blocked off by police as of 9:15 a.m., and they were only allowing restricted entry on the street.

According to WRPS, gas, water, and power will be shut off for a "lengthy amount of time" in the Sprucedale area.