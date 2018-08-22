Businesswoman's killer to serve at least 15 years

"Not content with killing her, he proceeded to try and kill her reputation."

Arnold recounted the harrowing details of the murder Wednesday as Butcher, wearing a dark suit and glasses, sat emotionless at his lawyer's bench.

He described how Butcher read Johnston's Facebook messages and twice showed up unannounced to an apartment where Johnston was hanging out with friends, the second time finding her becoming intimate with someone. Butcher then demanded she return home with him.

"Shortly after they arrived (home), Kristin Johnston changed her clothes and was lying in bed at her most vulnerable. Mr. Butcher then murdered Ms. Johnston. He put a pillow over her face and stabbed, slashed and cut her in the neck 10 times," said Arnold.

"Mr. Butcher then attempted suicide by cutting his own arm with a knife and a razor lying next to Ms. Johnston in bed. When this did not work, he stabbed himself in the neck 13 times. When this did not work, Mr. Butcher retrieved a mitre saw from storage in the basement, brought it to the bedroom, and then cut his own arm off."

The jury heard that Butcher's right hand had been surgically reattached.

Arnold said Butcher — who has a law degree — lived a "pro-social" lifestyle before the murder and does not have any prior involvement with the criminal justice system.

But he noted there was some indication of "forethought" prior to Johnston's death.

"The nature of his offence, and the circumstances surrounding its commission, the actions of Mr. Butcher stalking Ms. Johnston during the evening he murdered her, murdering his common-law partner while she was at her most vulnerable, and in her own home, and in her own bed, warrant a significant increase beyond the 10-year minimum," he said.

"The circumstances of his crime overwhelm his previous good character."

Crown prosecutor Carla Ball had argued he should not be allowed to apply for parole for 17 years, noting what she described as Butcher's "forethought" for confrontation and that Johnston was his domestic partner.

But defence lawyer Peter Planetta argued his client should be eligible for parole after 10 years, pointing to mitigating factors such as his clean record and prospects for rehabilitation.

By Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press