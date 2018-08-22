Spy who sold secrets granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — Convicted spy and former naval intelligence officer Jeffrey Delisle has been granted day parole and could be living in a halfway house this fall.

The Parole Board of Canada says the junior navy officer was given day parole on Tuesday following a three-hour hearing at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

A spokeswoman says the day parole takes effect in September, but that it might be later depending on bed availability at the unnamed facility.

The disgraced former officer, who used a floppy disk and thumb drive to copy and smuggle top secret information out of a Halifax intelligence centre known as Trinity, started selling Western military secrets to Russia in 2007.