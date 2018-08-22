Video shows frantic moments after house explosion in Kitchener

A video posted Wednesday morning on Facebook shows the frantic moments after a house explosion on Sprucedale Crescent in Kitchener.
The video, which was taken by Jamie Compton, shows the explosive flames as well as emergency services trying to douse the flames.
Also shown are people outside their homes after the explosion, which affected three houses.
Audio was removed from the video due to offensive language.
Video credit Jamie Compton/Facebook.
