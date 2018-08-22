Delaying SCS consultations will set us further back: Sanguen

If regional council went ahead with the next round of consultations on four possible properties — two in Kitchener and two in Cambridge — it likely would have been the last before the final decision was made and an application was submitted to the federal and provincial governments.

So far this year, the number of fatal overdoses is trending lower than the 2017 rate, but Umanetz said that’s partially because of increased education in the drug user community, as well as increased distribution of Naloxone, which is described as an overdose antidote.

Umanetz said the Naloxone distribution at Sanguen has remained consistent and with other agencies, such as drug stores issuing the drug, that means there are more of the units in the community ready to be used.

A somewhat new issue that has been noted this year is the increased prevalence of carfentanil, which is even more toxic than its synthetic counterpart fentanyl.

Umanetz has noted that people who overdose on carfentanil describe it as a different feeling. To those who witness carfentanil overdoses, it appears different as well. Umanetz said in some cases, there is increased tightness in the chest cavity, meaning that if rescue breathing is used, it can be difficult to revive a person. Plus, while Naloxone still works, it does take longer to “kick in.”

Overdose prevention sites, which are intended to be used as temporary sites, are still a possibility in Waterloo Region, however, now that the region is out of the game, it would be up to community harm reduction organizations to do it themselves.

“That’s a lot to ask of these groups,” said Umanetz, adding that it would require a multi-agency partnership.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if someone was working on it right now,” said Umanetz.