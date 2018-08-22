Number of school bus drivers ‘sufficient’ to start year in Waterloo Region

“Wage increases do not always mean more money for school bus drivers as operators often reduce hours or change duties to offset the increases,” the union stated in press release.

However Bourgault contends that such issues raised by Unifor do not exist in this particular area. “For a number of years we’ve ensured the drivers are paid for their work,” he said.

Mark Begg, president of the Ontario School Bus Association, said the situation Waterloo Region currently finds its in is definitely not the industry norm.

“In fact I would call it quite the anomaly,” he said. “What’s really hindered many parts of the province was that increase in minimum wage.

“Operators were struggling to recruit and retain drivers as it was, and the legislated increase in minimum wage without any additional funding to support it has really hurt a lot of operators who were tied into long-term contracts.”

Begg sees the local wage increase as a positive step.

The association is also administering the $60-million driver retention program handed down by the former provincial government that was aimed at getting $1,000 into the pockets of drivers over the next three terms of the school year.

The first payment is scheduled for end August/beginning of September, the second at the end of December and the third at the end of June 2019, Begg said.

“The purpose behind that was to try and retain drivers in their post which is much needed, however it did nothing to address the funding gap from the minimum wage legislation…

“As an association we’ve been lobbying for an updated funding formula from the ministry of education. The current funding formula under which we operate was last updated in 1998, so the number don’t currently reflect actual costs of delivering the service.”

Both the union and school bus association continue to lobby the industry and government on behalf of school bus drivers for a transparent procurement policy to ensure provincial funding meet the needs for a network that ensures the safety of both students and drivers.

The procurement process was applied as a blanket without considering local market conditions, Begg said.

“We’re not tendering for pens and pencils here, we’re tendering for transportation services for people’s children, and I’m just not sure it was responsibly rolled out.”

This weekend, Student Transportation Service of Waterloo Region will be holding its ‘First Rider’ program at various locations throughout the region.

“It explains the process and familiarizes the students and the parents of the transportation process,” Bourgault said. “It’s all about promoting safety and explaining to them the process and how to remain safe on and off the bus.”

Parents can login and view their child’s transportation details by logging on to www.stswr.ca .

Bus delays and cancellations are also updated regularly, and people can subscribe to receive e-mail or text notifications for late buses and closures. Follow on Twitter @STSWR.