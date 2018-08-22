Man who abused granddaughter gets one year in jail

KITCHENER — A man who sexually abused his four-year-old granddaughter was sent to jail for one year on Wednesday.

The man, in his 60s, pleaded guilty in Kitchener court to sexual interference, defined as sexually touching a person under 16.

While babysitting the girl, he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

"The aggravating factors are obvious," Justice Michael Epstein said. "This was an extremely young child. The sexual activity was invasive. The accused was in a position of trust, which he abused."