Yet despite their differences, the two leaders are close in the polls.

Though Gallant appears to hold a narrow lead, it's still a toss up whether voters will hand him a second mandate or defeat a third one-term premier in a row.

The polling numbers underscore the importance of the five-week election campaign to securing a victory.

"On the eve of the election campaign, it is unclear what the mood is," says Jamie Gillies, political scientist professor at St. Thomas University in Fredericton. "Perhaps the Liberal government has enough support to survive and be reelected."

Yet with two consecutive one-term governments prior to 2014, "the campaign dynamics will play a key role over the next few weeks," he says.

In the past, the battle for the New Brunswick legislature has often been waged over a single issue.

In 2010, widespread anger over the proposed sale of NB Power to Hydro-Quebec lead to the ousting of then-Premier Shawn Graham after one term.

Then in 2014, the government of David Alward was defeated over opposition to shale gas development.

"Unlike the last two elections, there is no single issue dominating the provincial political landscape," Gillies says.

Still, the Gallant government has made some blunders over the last four years that could influence the election, observers say.

The Liberal government faced public outcry for failing to act on concerns that leaking sewage was potentially causing fecal contamination in the water at Parlee Beach Provincial Park, one of the most popular beaches on the East Coast.

Gallant also came under fire over a property-tax assessment scandal when a new digital assessment system unfairly inflated property tax bills for thousands of homeowners.

More recently, the Liberal government said it would uphold controversial Crown land timber allocations given to New Brunswick's forestry companies by the previous Tory government.

Political scientist Mario Levesque says Gallant's perceived lack of accountability and transparency could be an issue on the campaign trail.

The Mount Allison University professor says Gallant has a track record of denying a problem and obfuscating rather than "coming clean right off the bat."

"I don't think Gallant has earned a second term, but I think he'll get it by default because (voters) don't like the opponents," Levesque says.

"We're in a huge leadership vacuum. If you think of the Robichaud days or the McKenna days or even the first few years of the Hatfield days — I mean there's leadership."

Another side issue that is likely to play out in the election is the split along linguistic lines.

Historical voting patterns in New Brunswick have often seen francophone areas favour Liberal candidates while anglophone areas lean toward the Progressive Conservatives.

Roger Ouellette, a political science professor at the Universite de Moncton, says it remains to be seen whether Gallant will play the "linguistic card."

He also says younger voters are more likely to vote for Gallant and the Liberals, while older voters appear to lean towards Higgs and the Conservatives.

But voters have other choices, with the Green Party, the NDP and the People's Alliance of New Brunswick all fielding candidates.

The Green Party broke through in 2014, electing David Coon in Fredericton South. And Kris Austin, leader of the People's Alliance, lost by fewer than 30 votes during the last election and is running again.

Although it's unlikely a third party could threaten the established order, Gillies explains that it could "affect the balance of power if the election is razor thin."

It's also possible a defining issue could yet come to the fore.

J.P. Lewis, a political scientist at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John, says the Tories could try to pin the failure of the Energy East pipeline on Gallant.

Also, in a province with the lowest median income in Canada, he says Higgs could be portrayed as a steady hand with financial acumen.

"They could try to make his running in the election an altruistic case," Lewis says. "Higgs doesn't need to do this, he could be comfortably retired. The party could try to show him as in it for you, not for himself."

Levesque says if Gallant starts to fall behind, he has an "ace in the hole."

"If polls start going south for Gallant, expect to see his wife on the trail with him and photo ops all over the place," he says.

"Everyone loves a young, fresh family."

