Maverick MP Bernier calls news conference in Ottawa as Tories meet in Halifax

OTTAWA — Maverick Conservative MP and former leadership hopeful Maxime Bernier has called a news conference in Ottawa just as his caucus colleagues are kicking off a three-day gathering in Halifax.

Speculation about Bernier's ongoing role in caucus has reached a fever pitch in recent days as the Beauce MP has used his Twitter feed to continue to defy his party on issues like immigration and supply management.

Bernier's caucus colleagues had perhaps been hoping today's meeting would be chance to clear the air, but a terse news release — free of Conservative hallmarks and listing the MP himself as the only contact — says he will instead make a statement at 1 p.m. ET on Parliament Hill.

One report out of Quebec, from Montreal radio station 98.5FM, suggests Bernier — who lost the Conservative leadership by the narrowest of margins to rival Andrew Scheer — is on the verge of leaving the Conservatives and may even be planning to form his own party.

As recently as three weeks ago, Bernier told The Canadian Press in an interview that he was planning to run for the Conservatives in the next election despite Scheer's decision earlier this summer to strip him of his portfolio in the Tory shadow cabinet.

Today's news appeared to catch most Conservatives completely by surprise, including some who supported Bernier in the leadership race. Several who were contacted said they had no idea what Bernier was up to.

Steven Fletcher, a Bernier supporter and former Conservative cabinet minister who was recently denied the chance to run for the party again in the next election, said he was just learning of Bernier's plans on his way to register for the convention.

"There are a lot of people that will support Bernier," and not just in Quebec, Fletcher said.

"In Winnipeg, Bernier won every (leadership) ballot by a convincing margin. This is amazing for a guy from Quebec, but his policies around aerospace and supply management have a lot of support in Winnipeg."

Fletcher said he would wait to hear from the man himself before saying whether he would stand with him.