Two arrested in laundry room break-in in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Police have arrested two people following a break-in at a laundry room in a Kitchener apartment building.

At 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police were called to a building on Gordon Avenue after reports of a suspicious person breaking into the laundry room and stealing money.

When police arrived, they saw two people fleeing the building and a foot pursuit ensued.

One of the two pulled out a weapon toward the police.