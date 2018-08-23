Two arrested in laundry room break-in in Kitchener

10:28 AM

KITCHENER — Police have arrested two people following a break-in at a laundry room in a Kitchener apartment building.

At 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police were called to a building on Gordon Avenue after reports of a suspicious person breaking into the laundry room and stealing money.

When police arrived, they saw two people fleeing the building and a foot pursuit ensued.

One of the two pulled out a weapon toward the police.

A 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested.

