Two arrested in laundry room break-in in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Police have arrested two people following a break-in at a laundry room in a Kitchener apartment building.
At 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police were called to a building on Gordon Avenue after reports of a suspicious person breaking into the laundry room and stealing money.
When police arrived, they saw two people fleeing the building and a foot pursuit ensued.
One of the two pulled out a weapon toward the police.
A 28-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested.
