Prime minister visits B.C. firefighters

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do a better job making sure First Nations have what they need to fight forest fires.

Trudeau acknowledges the gaps in resources for municipalities, which work with the province on wildfires, and First Nations, which fall under federal responsibility.

He says things have improved since devastating wildfires in B.C. last year, but more work needs to be done to ensure everyone is equally protected.

Trudeau is in central British Columbia meeting with those working to control some of the 563 wildfires that have charred more than 6,000-square-kilometres of the province.