Coach was just days away from joining the army — now he's leading the K-W Titans

“It was brutal. There was nothing about St. John’s that was terrible, but the cold and the snow was brutal,” said Johnson.

Then, during that 2012-2013 season, on a road trip to Ottawa, the Virginia native felt true Canadian weather.

“I remember stepping out of the arena and it felt like my face blew off,” said Johnson. “That was the first time I ever felt my nose hairs freeze.”

Johnson played from 2003 to 2006 at James Madison University, before transferring to University of Maryland-Baltimore for the 2006-2007 season.

After that, though, Johnson didn’t play competitive ball for four years. He spent those years in various jobs, from IT sales in Virginia to a role as an operations manager for a trucking company in Nebraska.

He was at work when he got a phone call from a former teammate asking if he wanted to go to St. John’s, N.B.

From there, Johnson played the next two seasons, from 2013 to 2015, with the Brampton A’s, before heading to Europe to play in Finland for what turned out to be part of a season. He broke his contract early to return home to pursue a relationship.

The next year, he played a partial season in Greece, before deciding to head back home.

But now, Johnson has some stability in his life. Living in Waterloo full time and working out of the Titans’ office, he’s found a new home for now.

As Johnson knows from his own experience, the basketball business can be a “beast.”

He’s hoping he’s able to help the players he brings to the team navigate what can be a cruel industry and manage their lives both with the team and at home.

“First and foremost for me was finding comfort in the instability of the nature of this business,” said Johnson, adding that for many players — especially those from the U.S. — playing the game in Canada requires them to put their lives on hold.

“The only thing you can control is how hard you work and the work you put in day in and day out.”

Johnson hasn’t ruled army service out of the equation, but he said being in a coaching role has opened many doors that he didn’t see before.

But for now, Johnson is enjoying Waterloo Region, taking advantage of the local golf courses and fishing spots. In his travels around the region, he keeps his golf clubs and fishing rod in the trunk of his car, “just in case.”

“I’m pretty boring. I’m a boring guy,” said Johnson. “I had one guy say to me, ‘You really have become a coach.’”

During this summer, Johnson has been working on building the team and also growing the community connection with the team, something he is passionate about.

“I just want to impact lives. I want to impact lives of our youth … I just want to infiltrate minds of youth with positivity and love.”