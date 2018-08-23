Waterloo Region NDP MPPs get new critic roles

TORONTO — Two of Waterloo Region's MPPs were given new responsibilities Thursday after New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath announced new critic roles for her caucus.

Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife, an MPP since 2012, was named critic for jobs, employment, research and innovation. She has previously served as finance critic.

Laura Mae Lindo, the rookie MPP for Kitchener Centre, was named critic for anti-racism, citizenship and immigration.

Horwath assigned each of the caucus's 40 MPPs a critic role, rather than matching critic portfolios to the Ford government's 21 cabinet posts.