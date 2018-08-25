University of Waterloo's R+T Park set to grow with amenities, culture

“We’re already looking for a lead tenant for Evolv2. We have almost no space left to lease today, which is great, because now it opens the door for us to put up new buildings.”

Pereira said the next big project is working with the Idea Quarter collective on a 3,000-4,000-square-foot amenities complex on a one-acre pad in front of the Cora building, which currently houses AGFA Health Care.

“We’re zoned to include things like a craft brewery,” he hinted.

The whole point is to create opportunities for interaction and “collision” between employees and researchers, which can lead to opportunities.

That’s what a beer market this past Friday was all about.

“Not all those things happen in very formal settings. Oftentimes they’ll happen because of this,” Pereira noted.

“There’s lots of cool things that come up here including a stunning trail network, but now with LRT stop, we’re realizing the district needs more. Our focus really in the next year is how we build up around the station. Evolv1 has a coffee shop that’s going to be opening, but we’re going to need more community space.”

The city’s senior economic development adviser, Ryan Mounsey, said the R+T park is essentially a “living lab” to test ideas.

“So the conversation happening now is how to incorporate the amenities and all the activities in a different context to the uptown that’s always had those, and then add on to them,” he said. “This is starting from scratch, and so this is kind of creating a whole new character and vibe for this community.”

Mounsey pointed to the internal promenade at TheHub off Albert Street, with shops starting to fill in at street level, and housing units above to support the university.

“For an area that was known to have no amenities, it’s evolving very quickly,” Mounsey said.

“The R&T park is about 98 per cent occupied, so that last little bit of space is going to be absorbed with a couple big companies. Then the issue is there’s no space, which is the same issue as uptown Waterloo. There’s five per cent vacancy in uptown Waterloo, and so what you’ll see over the next five to 10 years is a succession of new buildings moving into this area, probably a billion-dollars worth over time.”

Mounsey said the city has been approached by a company that’s looking to run pilots for its electric scooter sharing program that has already been rolled out in various cities in the U.S.

While many of the details have yet to be worked out, taking full advantage of the LRT will mean solving the last mile problem, metaphorically speaking, Pereira said.

There may be glitches given the Highway Traffic Act and other issues, though the park’s parameters could provide a contained test area, he believes.

Pereira said the park will continue serving as a testing grounds for human interaction, and he ultimately wants people to know that it’s not an exclusive place.

“You don’t have to work here to come here. You don’t have to be party of the university to set up a business here,” he said. “This place is really here for the community at large.”