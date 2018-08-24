Talks resume between Exhibition Place, locked-out workers

TORONTO — The president of the union representing workers locked out of Toronto's Exhibition Place say talks with the venue's board of governors have resumed.

The labour dispute has led to picket lines outside the annual Canadian National Exhibition, which is taking place at the venue near the city's waterfront.

Justin Antheunis, the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 58, says the two sides were back at the negotiating table on Friday.

He says the locked-out workers have been without a contract since December.