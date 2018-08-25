Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — Police in Woodstock, Ont., are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning.
They say a 63-year-old Oxford County man was walking in a parking in the city just after 2:00 a.m. when he was struck by a transport truck.
Investigators say he died shortly after being taken to Woodstock General Hospital.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
By The Canadian Press
