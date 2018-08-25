Man dead after collision in Mississauga

TORONTO — Peel regional police say a collision that left a man dead in Mississauga, Ont., early on Saturday morning may have been a result of drunk driving.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk says the vehicle struck a pole near Central Parkway and Eglinton Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle has been arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

They say a passenger in the vehicle — a man believed to be in his 30s — was pronounced dead at the scene.