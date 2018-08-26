Oshawa crash leaves woman dead, child critical

OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a 43-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., woman is dead and her three-year-old daughter is in critical condition after they were involved in a collision in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say the two were passengers in an SUV that collided with a Jeep Cherokee and a car on Saturday just after 10 p.m.

Investigators say witnesses told them the SUV drifted across the road and sidewiped a car before spinning into the path of the Jeep.

Police say the woman died of her injuries in a local hospital while her daughter, who had been strapped into a rear car seat, was transported to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto in critical condition.