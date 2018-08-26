Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

More beats for banks? Bank of Montreal, Scotiabank, TD Bank and National Bank are set to report their third-quarter results this week. The results from the four banks follow Royal Bank and CIBC, which both reported profits that beat expectations and raised their dividends last week.

Duties deadlineThe U.S. International Trade Commission votes on final phase anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into newsprint from Canada on Monday. The U.S. government gave most Canadian newsprint producers a reprieve earlier this month by lowering final anti-dumping and countervailing duties after several U.S. businesses and politicians complained the tax on Canadian newsprint threatens the already-struggling newspaper industry.

Economic updateStatistics Canada releases its latest reading on the country's economy on Thursday, with a report on economic growth for the second quarter. The economy slowed in the first quarter to its lowest rate in two years, largely attributed to a pullback in the real estate market. The latest assessment comes ahead of the Bank of Canada's next interest rate announcement set for Sept. 5.