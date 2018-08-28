Scotiabank CEO: U.S.-Mexico deal is positive

TORONTO — Scotiabank's CEO believes this week's breakthrough in trade talks between the United States and Mexico is positive for the bank as it relieves some of the lingering uncertainty about the fate of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We look forward to the next piece of NAFTA being solved, hopefully in a number of weeks, with Canada's inclusion," chief executive Brian Porter said Tuesday on a conference call with reporters after the bank's third-quarter results were released.

"To have Mexico and the U.S. reach some sort of an agreement, that's a very positive development. As an organization, we're a believer in the free movement of people and goods across markets and we're looking forward to the next stage in the negotiations."

Porter said he wouldn't speculate on whether there will be a three-way deal by the end of this week to meet a U.S. deadline.