Elderly man dead after alleged hit-and-run

News 09:47 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they are looking for a driver after an alleged hit-and-run in the city.

They say that the incident took place some time before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say an 82-year-old man was struck and killed in an underground parking garage in a northeast part of the city.

They say the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Police say they are looking for witnesses to come forward.

By The Canadian Press

