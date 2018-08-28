Feds face call for new social finance fund

OTTAWA — Newly released documents are providing a window into an experimental new pillar in federal social policy to better connect private investors — and their money — with groups that deliver social programs.

A detailed presentation for the two ministers in charge of the social finance strategy says an expert panel will call on the government to put money into a "fund of funds" nationwide, in order to calm investors skittish about the risk involved.

The March presentation says the federal spending would help "those confronting 'wicked' problems," which can cover a range of social and environmental issues that a civil society group is trying to solve.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of the presentation under the access to information law.