Blair to lead charge on asylum seekers, guns

OTTAWA — Bill Blair, the new minister responsible for border security and organized crime reduction, has been officially tasked with leading the charge on irregular migration and looking at whether Canada should ban handguns and assault weapons.

A mandate letter from the prime minister says Blair's work will be supported by the departments of Public Safety, Immigration and Foreign Affairs.

It says Blair must lead conversations with the United States on the Safe Third Country Agreement on asylum seekers, working closely with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen.

The letter also says Blair will examine a "full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada" while taking care not to impede the lawful use of firearms.