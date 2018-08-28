More homeless tent sites popping up in Kitchener parks, trails

The city helps connect people to services if they're interested, but not everyone is keen and some say they'd rather be outside if they don't have permanent housing.

"I think there's a bit more freedom there for them," MacNeil said.

The size of tent sites varies, with out-of-sight locations attracting more people "because they're not being found," she said.

Along with enforcing bylaws, the city also needs to ensure public safety and access to public spaces. One issue is the mess left behind when a campsite is vacated, requiring the city to bring in a cleanup crew.

Mancini understands the city needs to enforce the rules and says they're not heavy-handed, but he worries that people told to move on go deeper into the bushes.

He sees two issues driving the increase in tenting as an option: gentrification and intravenous drug use.

Cheap housing in the form of one-room accommodations used to be common, but that's disappearing as buildings are sold and higher-end rental apartments appear.

Injectable drug use is also on the rise. A public health study earlier this year found that nearly 4,000 people inject drugs in the region.

"We've been seeing the growth at St. John's Kitchen for 10 years of the drug issue, but I think it's sort of tipping over," Mancini said.

Some people become very addicted and it degrades their ability to function in society. When it becomes harder to get a place to live, camping becomes an option.

"You see a lot of people carrying their belongings on their back," Mancini said.

Mancini and a Working Centre outreach worker took a few regional councillors, at their request, on tour recently to get a closer look at an abandoned campsite in Kitchener's core.

Coun. Elizabeth Clarke, who represents Kitchener, said she knew people were tenting in parks and conservation areas, but didn't know there were so many dotting the downtown — in particular, behind a "shiny new building" in the core.

"I was surprised," Clarke said.

Generally, tenters look for areas that are out of view, and the site the group visited was "in a little area that you wouldn't know was there," Clarke said.

She said the region is aware of 40 to 50 people who "live rough," but there are many more they don't know about because those people are not reaching out for services.

Many of the people tenting are new homeless, but Clarke said it's not clear if they're coming from elsewhere or are newly homeless local residents.

"We need to know the answer to that," Clarke said.

Coun. Helen Jowett, who represents Cambridge, agreed it is vital for the region to get a better handle on the number of homeless and the acuity of their needs.

A one-day count done across the region in April found 264 individuals and families who reported being homeless.

"I think we need to give it another try and go a little deeper," Jowett said. "Some people just don't want to be found."

Cambridge is also dealing with an influx of campsites popping up on trails and green areas between the city's three communities, making it "a very attractive place for people who would like to tent," Jowett said.

She would like to see municipalities get more support to address the issue.

"Everyone's trying. It's a complex situation that's hit every community. It's very pervasive," Jowett said. "We're trying to do what we can."

The temporary overnight drop-in centre opened in Kitchener last winter proved that shelter is not only tied to the weather — prompting the agency that operated it to suggest at a recent regional committee that what's needed is a year-round space "that allows people to come as they are."

The House of Friendship ran the centre with regional funding in a downtown Kitchener church from February to the start of May. When the doors closed long after the last snowfall, it was still operating at about capacity.

Mancini said at some point the community needs to recognize the reality and look for other solutions.

"I think it's way better to be inclusive and find a way to work with people rather than force them farther away."

