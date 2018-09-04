University of Waterloo students' award-winning project helps the visually-impaired navigate touch screens

Mechatronics engineering students at the University of Waterloo were awarded for looking for a way to make an impact with their final year at the institution and their major project.

WatVision has earned Lior Lustgarten and Craig Loewen the top prize in the Canadian leg of the James Dyson Award (JDA), an award which recognizes and inspires design engineering.

WatVision, an innovative project developed by mechatronics engineering students, aims to make life easier for the visually-impaired.

The project currently uses a camera and ring to read text off the screen. At this time, WatVision doesn't have the functionality to deal with images on screens, which is one of the reasons there is an open source code for the program online.

"Once we realized how much we used touch screen on a daily basis, and how it would not only affect visually-impaired people, but the aging population, we knew that we could make a large impact on an underdeveloped market," said Lustgarten, via press release. "It was apparent that this was an overlooked problem that needed a solution.

Using a phone application, detection markers are placed on the touch screen's corners while the users use a ring. The application reads the text out loud using the phone camera and the use of ring and marks.

"We wanted to (base an idea) from a very serious issue," he said.

Loewen, 23, says the inspiration for the project came from a blog post which a team member came across. In the post, a visually impaired person was disappointed their coffee maker at work was now touch screen, making it harder for them to use.

'We were like 'oh that sucks, we can fix that, we can do that,' and that's kind of what the project got built off of."

The team also spoke to those that were visually impaired during the first four months of the project, to determine if it would be a viable application.