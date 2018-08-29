Political outrage over murderer's PTSD help

HALIFAX — Political outrage is building following a decision by Veterans Affairs Canada to pay for the PTSD treatment of a Halifax man convicted of strangling an off-duty police officer and using a compost bin to dispose of her body.

Nova Scotia's interim Progressive Conservative leader has issued a statement saying she's "outraged" by the federal department's decision to help Christopher Garnier.

Karla MacFarlane says it's a "slap in the face" to veterans who have served the country, adding that Garnier's case should be handled by the federal Justice Department and not Veterans Affairs.

Garnier was convicted in December of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the September 2015 death of 36-year-old Catherine Campbell, an off-duty Truro police officer.