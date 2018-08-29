Ontario cuts natural gas price

MILTON, Ont. — Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario government will remove the cost of the now-repealed cap-and-trade system from natural gas bills.

Ford says the change means families will save $80 a year and small businesses will save $285 annually.

He says the government has issued a directive to the Ontario Energy Board that will see the price of natural gas reduced by 3.3 cents per cubic metre starting on Oct. 1.

The Tory government cancelled cap and trade last month and has launched a court challenge of Ottawa's ability to impose a carbon tax on the province.