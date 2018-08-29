U.S. seeks end to supply management: Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is obvious the Trump administration is intent on dismantling Canada's supply management system.

But he says Canada won't buckle on the issue at the NAFTA talks.

The vexing question of greater U.S. access to the Canada's protected dairy sector is now pivotal as the NAFTA negotiations in Washington draw closer to President Donald Trump's Friday deadline for a three-country deal.

A concession on dairy — which is explosive politically in Canada — is one of the few cards the Trudeau government has left to play at the bargaining table after the U.S. and Mexico reached their own side deal on Monday.