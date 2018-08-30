Schools fall unhappily in line over sex education changes

WATERLOO REGION — Local schools will teach sex education as the Progressive Conservative government wants, even as critics and education trustees decry the curriculum.
The curriculum was last taught in 2014 after it was updated in 2010. It has been reissued on an interim basis while Premier Doug Ford's government solicits public input for new sex-ed teachings.
"Teachers will use the reissued version," the Waterloo Region District School Board confirmed Wednesday in a statement.
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board plans to teach the curriculum as part of a family life program.
Delegates railed against the curriculum at a meeting Wednesday but failed to persuade public school trustees to defy the province. "The government does have the right to set the curriculum," trustee Mike Ramsay said.
Trustees voted 6-1 instead to ask the government for permission to stick with sex-ed teachings it has axed.
Trustees also voted to denounce a contested government website for parents to report concerns about classroom teachings. Complaints are to be shared with the Ontario College of Teachers.
"I think it's repugnant and in my view an abuse of power," trustee John Hendry said. "This is absolutely shameful and disgusting."
Trustees and other critics call it a "snitch line." The strongly-worded denunciation is partly a piece of theatre, meant mostly to show support for local teachers, trustee Ted Martin said.
"It really is a political statement," he said.
The public board is asking parents with concerns to continue to raise them with teachers first.
Delegate Samantha Estoesta, an advocate for the LGBTQ community, warned the "snitch line ... will be weaponized" by people demanding changes to sex education.
The website "seems intended to sow discontent between parents and teachers," parent Lauren Weinberg told trusteees.
Ontario's reissued sex-ed curriculum will teach elementary students about online dangers and the risks of sending sexual messages. Students are to be taught that everyone is to be treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, based on Ontario's human rights code.
The curriculum is silent, however, on sexual consent. It goes into much less detail on gender identity.
Consent is "the answer to many problems," said Sofia Marcuzzi-Lindo, 13. She told trustees that as a queer student, she deserves a curriculum that represents her.
"We are endangering an entire generation of students ... who will not be taught what consent means, in school," said delegate Husayn Jamal, a former student trustee at the public board.
"We've never gone backwards before," said delegate Greg Weiler, of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.
Board staff said consent, gender identity and sexual orientation can be taught in other ways.
Ford has said previous sex-ed teachings were driven by ideology and implemented in 2015 without broad consultation.
Trustees Ramsay and Cindy Watson also say the previous Liberal government consulted poorly. "I strongly believe a significant percentage of our parents were left out of the decision around sex ed," Ramsay said.
"I believe there was a lack of consultation," Watson said.
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
WATERLOO REGION — Local schools will teach sex education as the Progressive Conservative government wants, even as critics and education trustees decry the curriculum.
The curriculum was last taught in 2014 after it was updated in 2010. It has been reissued on an interim basis while Premier Doug Ford's government solicits public input for new sex-ed teachings.
"Teachers will use the reissued version," the Waterloo Region District School Board confirmed Wednesday in a statement.
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board plans to teach the curriculum as part of a family life program.
Delegates railed against the curriculum at a meeting Wednesday but failed to persuade public school trustees to defy the province. "The government does have the right to set the curriculum," trustee Mike Ramsay said.
Trustees voted 6-1 instead to ask the government for permission to stick with sex-ed teachings it has axed.
Trustees also voted to denounce a contested government website for parents to report concerns about classroom teachings. Complaints are to be shared with the Ontario College of Teachers.
"I think it's repugnant and in my view an abuse of power," trustee John Hendry said. "This is absolutely shameful and disgusting."
Trustees and other critics call it a "snitch line." The strongly-worded denunciation is partly a piece of theatre, meant mostly to show support for local teachers, trustee Ted Martin said.
"It really is a political statement," he said.
The public board is asking parents with concerns to continue to raise them with teachers first.
Delegate Samantha Estoesta, an advocate for the LGBTQ community, warned the "snitch line ... will be weaponized" by people demanding changes to sex education.
The website "seems intended to sow discontent between parents and teachers," parent Lauren Weinberg told trusteees.
Ontario's reissued sex-ed curriculum will teach elementary students about online dangers and the risks of sending sexual messages. Students are to be taught that everyone is to be treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, based on Ontario's human rights code.
The curriculum is silent, however, on sexual consent. It goes into much less detail on gender identity.
Consent is "the answer to many problems," said Sofia Marcuzzi-Lindo, 13. She told trustees that as a queer student, she deserves a curriculum that represents her.
"We are endangering an entire generation of students ... who will not be taught what consent means, in school," said delegate Husayn Jamal, a former student trustee at the public board.
"We've never gone backwards before," said delegate Greg Weiler, of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.
Board staff said consent, gender identity and sexual orientation can be taught in other ways.
Ford has said previous sex-ed teachings were driven by ideology and implemented in 2015 without broad consultation.
Trustees Ramsay and Cindy Watson also say the previous Liberal government consulted poorly. "I strongly believe a significant percentage of our parents were left out of the decision around sex ed," Ramsay said.
"I believe there was a lack of consultation," Watson said.
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
WATERLOO REGION — Local schools will teach sex education as the Progressive Conservative government wants, even as critics and education trustees decry the curriculum.
The curriculum was last taught in 2014 after it was updated in 2010. It has been reissued on an interim basis while Premier Doug Ford's government solicits public input for new sex-ed teachings.
"Teachers will use the reissued version," the Waterloo Region District School Board confirmed Wednesday in a statement.
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board plans to teach the curriculum as part of a family life program.
Delegates railed against the curriculum at a meeting Wednesday but failed to persuade public school trustees to defy the province. "The government does have the right to set the curriculum," trustee Mike Ramsay said.
Trustees voted 6-1 instead to ask the government for permission to stick with sex-ed teachings it has axed.
Trustees also voted to denounce a contested government website for parents to report concerns about classroom teachings. Complaints are to be shared with the Ontario College of Teachers.
"I think it's repugnant and in my view an abuse of power," trustee John Hendry said. "This is absolutely shameful and disgusting."
Trustees and other critics call it a "snitch line." The strongly-worded denunciation is partly a piece of theatre, meant mostly to show support for local teachers, trustee Ted Martin said.
"It really is a political statement," he said.
The public board is asking parents with concerns to continue to raise them with teachers first.
Delegate Samantha Estoesta, an advocate for the LGBTQ community, warned the "snitch line ... will be weaponized" by people demanding changes to sex education.
The website "seems intended to sow discontent between parents and teachers," parent Lauren Weinberg told trusteees.
Ontario's reissued sex-ed curriculum will teach elementary students about online dangers and the risks of sending sexual messages. Students are to be taught that everyone is to be treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, based on Ontario's human rights code.
The curriculum is silent, however, on sexual consent. It goes into much less detail on gender identity.
Consent is "the answer to many problems," said Sofia Marcuzzi-Lindo, 13. She told trustees that as a queer student, she deserves a curriculum that represents her.
"We are endangering an entire generation of students ... who will not be taught what consent means, in school," said delegate Husayn Jamal, a former student trustee at the public board.
"We've never gone backwards before," said delegate Greg Weiler, of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.
Board staff said consent, gender identity and sexual orientation can be taught in other ways.
Ford has said previous sex-ed teachings were driven by ideology and implemented in 2015 without broad consultation.
Trustees Ramsay and Cindy Watson also say the previous Liberal government consulted poorly. "I strongly believe a significant percentage of our parents were left out of the decision around sex ed," Ramsay said.
"I believe there was a lack of consultation," Watson said.
jouthit@therecord.com
Twitter: @OuthitRecord
Twitter: @OuthitRecord