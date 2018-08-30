TD Bank reports $3.11B third-quarter profit

TORONTO — TD Bank Group says it earned nearly $3.11 billion in its latest quarter, up from $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, boosted by growth in its U.S. business.

The bank says the profit amounted to $1.65 per diluted share for the three months ended July 31, up from $1.46 a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.66 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.51 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected TD to report a profit of $1.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.