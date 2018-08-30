‘Raise a Food Lover’ this school year

“Even at the age of two we can start involving kids with really simple tasks in the kitchen,” Pola said. “I would suggest two- to three-year-olds can get involved with washing fruits and vegetables. It’s also a really good opportunity for them to smell and identify things like herbs with mom and dad.”

As they get a bit older, kids enjoy measuring ingredients and mixing, and can even do simple cutting with a supervisor.

“By the time our kids are eight years old they should be able to really prepare and assemble their own simple meals or lunches,” said Pola.

Through helping, kids develop better literacy and expand their math and science skills by counting and seeing how the ingredients come together.

But making a meal doesn’t have to feel like homework.

Pola realizes that fun, simple options are paramount for families in this day and age, especially when it comes to school lunches.

She recommends incorporating ready-made, healthy options like cherry tomatoes and sugar snap peas that require only a quick wash. Parents should also slice and dice fruits and veggies such as melons and celery in advance, so the edible pieces are ready and easily accessible for the entire week.

Even though the ham sandwich in your child’s lunchbox might be well received, don’t underestimate their appetite for picking, dipping and nibbling, Pola added.

Deconstructed lunches in a bento box can be fun, for example, by using tuna salad as a dip with crackers and avoiding the bread.

There are plenty of simple, healthy options such as pre-packaged cheeses, hardboiled eggs and yogurts, which require little to no preparation.

Other pre-prepared options such as veggie noodles can be bought in-store and added to dishes like pasta.

“Sometimes when our kids aren’t willing to accept, say zucchini, if you try it in a different form it’s always a good approach to take,” Pola said.

You can try outside-the-bun alternative like apple sandwiches, fruit and cheese skewers or banana roll-ups.

Add crumbled cauliflower to mashed potatoes. Put greens in smoothies.

“If you use any kind of strong fruit like bananas pineapple or mango, it disguises the flavor of the vegetables.”

While veggies often pose the biggest problem for most children, others have serious food allergies, which can be extremely difficult to navigate for parents.

Even students with no food allergies are often forced to rearrange their diets in order to accommodate those that do, and that’s where a dietitian can come in, Pola says, adding that she can help people with a variety of dairy-free, egg-free alternatives.

A free group workshop called Super Speedy Snacks will be offered on Sept. 20, from noon to 1 p.m. You need to register in advance by calling 519-404-2467, or emailing Heidi.Pola@loblaw.ca.

For more information on free group workshops or individualized sessions, visit Zehrs.ca.



