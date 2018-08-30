Peel Police announce increase in officers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say they have increased the number of front-line officers in response to a rise in gun violence in the region.

The force says the additional officers will help crack down on gun violence, especially on certain days of the week that see a significant spike in gun crimes.

Since June, 16 additional officers have been deployed on Thursday, and 41 officers on Friday and Saturday.

Renewed funding for the force's Strategic and Tactical Enforcement Policing Program will allow the deployment of another 12 officers on Friday and Saturday nights.