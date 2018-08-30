Toronto mall evacuated as reported gunshots investigated

TORONTO — A major mall in a northwest part of Toronto is being evacuated as police investigate reports of gunshots at the shopping centre.
Police say no injuries have been reported in the incident at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
They say officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s, and say one has a black handgun.
Police are asking witnesses to call them with information.
They say the public should avoid the area.
By The Canadian Press
