Cab driver gets 90 days in jail on weekends for sexually assaulting passenger

The woman read an emotional victim impact statement on Thursday before Qalam was sentenced.

"The fact that this could happen to anyone, anywhere scares me," she said.

"I'm scared that if I ever see him again in public and he recognizes me, he will try to talk to me or hurt me and I never want to see him again for that reason."

Justice Michael Epstein said general deterrence and denunciation were key in the sentencing.

"The accused was clearly in a position of trust," the judge said, adding taxi passengers have every right to be treated with respect and not have their "sexual integrity" compromised.

After being found guilty in June, Qalam still maintained he was wrongfully accused.

"In my view, that assertion is absolute nonsense," the judge said. "She was an excellent witness and she's obviously affected by his conduct."

The judge said the crime was at the lower end of the spectrum of sexual assault but had a big impact on the woman.

"It has shaken her. It has left her feeling vulnerable and far less secure than she has a right to feel."

Sentences above 90 days can't be served on weekends and Qalam would lose his warehouse job if he got a straight-time sentence, the judge said.

"I want him to continue working and contributing to society," the judge said, ordering Qalam to pay the victim $750 for the vacation days she used to attend court.

The judge banned Qalam from working at any job where he transports members of the public.

Qalam will be on the sex offender registry for 10 years and probation for two years. He was ordered to give a DNA sample for the national database. He can have no contact with the victim.

gpaul@therecord.com, Twitter: @GPaulRecord

