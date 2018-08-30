Family wants to understand what happened in Sprucedale explosion

KITCHENER — The brother of Edra Haan says he hopes his brother-in-law Udo fully recovers so the family can understand what happened on Sprucedale Crescent last week.
Edra Haan was killed after an explosion rocked the home she shared with her husband Udo at 56 Sprucedale.
"We are hoping for a speedy recovery," Edra's brother, Al Pinheiro, said of his brother-in-law.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with him," he said. "We don't want to see another death."
On Wednesday, Pinheiro said goodbye to his sister at her funeral. He said he was thankful for the community's support, including from school friends, Edra's co-workers and others in the Portuguese community.
Pinheiro said the family's thoughts are also with neighbours and residents in the area "who had to endure the pain of the situation," especially those who were displaced from their homes because of the explosion.
Pinheiro said the family also appreciates the efforts of residents who saved the family dog, Abbey.
Police and firefighters were called to the Forest Heights neighbourhood shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 22 after multiple 911 calls from the area.
Emergency personnel arrived to find the house levelled, two adjacent homes damaged and multiple fires. Residents from 16 homes were evacuated.
Edra, 58, was found dead in the backyard of her home.
Udo, 58, who was helped by neighbours, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital where he is in serious condition in the intensive care unit.
Two days after the explosion, Waterloo Regional Police said Edra's death was a homicide. Police say they have no suspects.
Police say the criminal investigation continues while the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is still determining the cause of the fire.
Pinheiro said his sister, whom he called Eddie, was always ready to help her parents and her brothers. She was the main caregiver to their elderly parents.
"She did everything for her family. She was nurturing," he said.
"She was the rock of the family. I can't say enough good things about her."
