Family wants to understand what happened in Sprucedale explosion

KITCHENER — The brother of Edra Haan says he hopes his brother-in-law Udo fully recovers so the family can understand what happened on Sprucedale Crescent last week.

Edra Haan was killed after an explosion rocked the home she shared with her husband Udo at 56 Sprucedale.

"We are hoping for a speedy recovery," Edra's brother, Al Pinheiro, said of his brother-in-law.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him," he said. "We don't want to see another death."